The Toronto Raptors (32-35) battle the Los Angeles Lakers (32-34) on March 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and TSN.

Lakers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, Los Angeles has an 18-5 record in games the team collectively shoots above 49.1% from the field.

The Lakers are the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

The Lakers score only 4.6 more points per game (116.6) than the Raptors give up (112).

Los Angeles is 26-16 when it scores more than 112 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Lakers score 117.3 points per game, 1.2 more than on the road (116.1). On defense they allow 114.4 points per game at home, 5.7 less than away (120.1).

The Lakers collect 1.3 more assists per game at home (25.9) than away (24.6).

