The Los Angeles Lakers (32-34) have four players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, for their matchup against the Toronto Raptors (32-35) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, March 10 at 10:30 PM ET.

The Lakers are coming off of a 112-103 victory against the Grizzlies in their last game on Tuesday. In the Lakers' win, Davis led the team with 30 points (adding 22 rebounds and three assists).

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Ankle 17.6 3.1 6.1 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 26.5 12.5 2.5 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.8 4.7 1 LeBron James SF Out Foot 29.5 8.4 6.9

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Will Barton: Questionable (Illness), Otto Porter Jr.: Out For Season (Foot)

Lakers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and TSN

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers put up an average of 116.6 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 112 the Raptors give up.

Los Angeles is 26-16 when it scores more than 112 points.

While the Lakers are putting up 116.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 113.8 points per contest.

Los Angeles makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 2.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 33.8% from deep (26th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.3%.

The Lakers average 110.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in league), and give up 111.6 points per 100 possessions (13th in NBA).

Lakers vs. Raptors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -2 224.5

