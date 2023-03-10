Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big West Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:39 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Long Beach State Beach (23-8) and Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (16-14) matching up at Dollar Loan Center has a projected final score of 61-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Long Beach State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on March 10.
The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of an 82-75 victory against CSU Fullerton in their last outing on Wednesday.
Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Long Beach State 61, Hawaii 58
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- On March 5, the Rainbow Wahine captured their signature win of the season, a 68-58 victory over the UCSB Gauchos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 129) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Hawaii is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.
- Based on the RPI, the Beach have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-58 at home over UCSB (No. 129) on March 5
- 70-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 162) on December 29
- 60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 196) on February 11
- 66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 196) on January 8
- 82-75 over CSU Fullerton (No. 196) on March 8
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine put up 60.4 points per game (271st in college basketball) while allowing 59.5 per contest (60th in college basketball). They have a +25 scoring differential.
- Hawaii has averaged 1.1 more points in Big West action (61.5) than overall (60.4).
- At home the Rainbow Wahine are putting up 59.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than they are averaging on the road (59.9).
- At home Hawaii is giving up 59.9 points per game, 2.0 more than it is away (57.9).
- While the Rainbow Wahine are putting up 60.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 65.5 a contest.
