Friday's contest between the Long Beach State Beach (23-8) and Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (16-14) matching up at Dollar Loan Center has a projected final score of 61-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Long Beach State, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 5:30 PM ET on March 10.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of an 82-75 victory against CSU Fullerton in their last outing on Wednesday.

Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 61, Hawaii 58

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

On March 5, the Rainbow Wahine captured their signature win of the season, a 68-58 victory over the UCSB Gauchos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 129) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Hawaii is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Beach have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

68-58 at home over UCSB (No. 129) on March 5

70-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 162) on December 29

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 196) on February 11

66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 196) on January 8

82-75 over CSU Fullerton (No. 196) on March 8

Hawaii Performance Insights