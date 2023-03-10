Dennis Schroder's Los Angeles Lakers match up versus the Toronto Raptors at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 112-103 win against the Grizzlies, Schroder put up 17 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

In this article we will break down Schroder's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 13.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.1 Assists 5.5 4.7 6.8 PRA 21.5 19.9 22.6 PR 15.5 15.2 15.8 3PM 0.5 1.2 1.0



Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 8.7% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

Schroder is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.9% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Schroder's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the fourth-most possessions per game with 105.5.

The Raptors concede 112 points per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Raptors are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Raptors concede 26.1 assists per contest, 24th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors are 16th in the NBA, conceding 12.4 makes per contest.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 28 18 5 3 1 0 0

