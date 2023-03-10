D'Angelo Russell will take the court for the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET, versus the Toronto Raptors.

In his most recent time on the court, a 124-111 win over the Warriors, Russell had two points.

In this article we will look at Russell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.6 17.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 3.5 Assists 5.5 6.1 5.4 PRA 23.5 26.8 26.4 PR 17.5 20.7 21 3PM 2.5 2.7 3.3



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Raptors

Russell's Lakers average 105.5 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Raptors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Raptors concede 112 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the league.

The Raptors concede 42.6 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the league.

Giving up 26.1 assists per contest, the Raptors are the 24th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 12.4 makes per contest.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/19/2023 34 25 1 6 5 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.