Austin Reaves' Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Toronto Raptors at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 112-103 win over the Grizzlies (his last game) Reaves posted 17 points and seven assists.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Reaves, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.0 12.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.2 Assists 3.5 2.6 4.2 PRA -- 16.5 18.8 PR 13.5 13.9 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.4



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Raptors

Reaves is responsible for taking 5.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.0 per game.

Reaves is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Reaves' opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.9 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105.5 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Raptors are the sixth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112 points per game.

Conceding 42.6 rebounds per game, the Raptors are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.4 makes per contest, 16th in the league.

Austin Reaves vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/7/2022 28 10 2 3 1 0 0

