The Los Angeles Kings (37-20-8) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (35-21-6) on the road on Thursday, March 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, BSW, and SN1.

The Kings have put up a 7-2-1 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 36 goals while conceding 32 in that time. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (21.9% conversion rate).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Kings vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-165)

Avalanche (-165) Total Pick: Under (8.5)

Under (8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.3)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (37-20-8 overall) have posted a record of 10-8-18 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Los Angeles has earned 35 points (14-4-7) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

This season the Kings scored just one goal in seven games and have gone 1-4-2 (four points).

Los Angeles has earned 10 points (4-7-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Kings have scored at least three goals in 42 games, earning 68 points from those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 13-10-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 28-15-4 (60 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents 13 times this season, and earned 15 points in those games.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 15th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.32 10th 9th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.32 22nd 7th 33.3 Shots 32.5 10th 22nd 31.9 Shots Allowed 28.2 4th 9th 22.8% Power Play % 24.7% 5th 17th 78.8% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSW, and SN1

ESPN+, ALT, BSW, and SN1 Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

