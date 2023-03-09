Kings vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 9
The Los Angeles Kings (37-20-8) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they face the Colorado Avalanche (35-21-6) on the road on Thursday, March 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, BSW, and SN1.
The Kings have put up a 7-2-1 record in their past 10 contests. They have scored 36 goals while conceding 32 in that time. On the power play, 32 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (21.9% conversion rate).
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which team we predict will come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.
Kings vs. Avalanche Predictions for Thursday
Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Kings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-165)
- Total Pick: Under (8.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.3)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings (37-20-8 overall) have posted a record of 10-8-18 in matchups that have needed OT this season.
- Los Angeles has earned 35 points (14-4-7) in its 25 games decided by one goal.
- This season the Kings scored just one goal in seven games and have gone 1-4-2 (four points).
- Los Angeles has earned 10 points (4-7-2 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .
- The Kings have scored at least three goals in 42 games, earning 68 points from those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal in 25 games has a record of 13-10-2 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 28-15-4 (60 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents 13 times this season, and earned 15 points in those games.
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|15th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|3.32
|10th
|9th
|2.76
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|22nd
|7th
|33.3
|Shots
|32.5
|10th
|22nd
|31.9
|Shots Allowed
|28.2
|4th
|9th
|22.8%
|Power Play %
|24.7%
|5th
|17th
|78.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Kings vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, BSW, and SN1
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
