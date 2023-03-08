The top-seeded Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (21-12) is set to face off against the No. 3 seed Sacramento State Hornets (24-7) in the Big Sky Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The contest on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena starts at 5:00 PM.

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up an average of 69.0 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 71.2 the Lumberjacks allow.

Sacramento State has put together an 8-2 record in games it scores more than 71.2 points.

Northern Arizona's record is 12-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.0 points.

The Lumberjacks record 75.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than the 59.5 the Hornets give up.

Northern Arizona is 19-10 when scoring more than 59.5 points.

When Sacramento State gives up fewer than 75.4 points, it is 22-4.

Northern Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/27/2023 @ Weber State W 66-57 Dee Events Center 3/5/2023 Northern Colorado W 64-48 Idaho Central Arena 3/7/2023 Eastern Washington W 74-57 Idaho Central Arena 3/8/2023 Sacramento State - Idaho Central Arena

Sacramento State Schedule