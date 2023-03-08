Wednesday's contest at Dollar Loan Center has the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (15-14) matching up with the CSU Fullerton Titans (14-15) at 11:30 PM (on March 8). Our computer prediction projects a 62-58 victory for Hawaii, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Rainbow Wahine took care of business in their last outing 68-58 against UCSB on Sunday.

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 62, CSU Fullerton 58

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their signature win this season, the Rainbow Wahine took down the UCSB Gauchos at home on March 5 by a score of 68-58.

Hawaii has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

68-58 at home over UCSB (No. 142) on March 5

70-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 145) on December 29

66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 199) on January 8

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 199) on February 11

61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 223) on February 9

Hawaii Performance Insights