Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big West Tournament
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Dollar Loan Center has the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (15-14) matching up with the CSU Fullerton Titans (14-15) at 11:30 PM (on March 8). Our computer prediction projects a 62-58 victory for Hawaii, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Rainbow Wahine took care of business in their last outing 68-58 against UCSB on Sunday.
Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
Hawaii vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawaii 62, CSU Fullerton 58
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their signature win this season, the Rainbow Wahine took down the UCSB Gauchos at home on March 5 by a score of 68-58.
- Hawaii has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-58 at home over UCSB (No. 142) on March 5
- 70-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 145) on December 29
- 66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 199) on January 8
- 60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 199) on February 11
- 61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 223) on February 9
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine average 59.6 points per game (284th in college basketball) while giving up 59.0 per contest (54th in college basketball). They have a +18 scoring differential overall.
- With 61.5 points per game in Big West games, Hawaii is scoring 1.9 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (59.6 PPG).
- Offensively, the Rainbow Wahine put up 59.4 points per game at home, compared to 59.9 points per game on the road.
- Hawaii surrenders 59.9 points per game in home games, compared to 57.9 away from home.
- The Rainbow Wahine's offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 62.0 points per contest compared to the 59.6 they've averaged this season.
