The Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) have four players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (38-25) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Lakers secured a 113-105 win over the Warriors. Davis scored a team-leading 39 points for the Lakers in the win.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Ankle 17.6 3.1 6.1 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 26.4 12.3 2.5 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.8 4.7 1 LeBron James SF Out Foot 29.5 8.4 6.9

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee), Ja Morant: Out (Nir - Not With Team), Brandon Clarke: Out For Season (Achilles), Vince Williams Jr.: Out (Shoulder), Jake LaRavia: Questionable (Back)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 116.7 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 112 the Grizzlies allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 26-16 record in games it scores more than 112 points.

While the Lakers are scoring 116.7 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 113.2 points per contest.

Los Angeles knocks down 10.6 three-pointers per game (26th in the league) while shooting 34% from deep (25th in NBA). It is making 2.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.7 per game at 34.5%.

The Lakers' 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in the NBA, and the 111.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 15th in the league.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -1 224

