The Los Angeles Lakers (31-34), on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, play the Memphis Grizzlies (38-25). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.8 points per game (scoring 115.8 points per game to rank ninth in the league while allowing 112 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers have a -58 scoring differential, putting up 116.7 points per game (eighth in league) and giving up 117.6 (24th in NBA).

These two teams rack up a combined 232.5 points per game, 8.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 229.6 combined points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has compiled a 29-30-4 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 31-32-2 record against the spread this year.

Lakers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +3500 +1900 +165 Grizzlies +2200 +950 -10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Lakers? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.