The Seattle Kraken (36-21-6) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they take on the Anaheim Ducks (21-34-8) at home on Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

In the past 10 games, the Ducks have gone 4-4-2 while totaling 28 goals against 40 goals allowed. On 29 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored five goals (17.2%).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will win Tuesday's game.

Ducks vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this contest calls for a final score of Kraken 5, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-300)

Kraken (-300) Total Pick: Over (6.5)

Over (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-3.2)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (21-34-8 overall) have posted a record of 10-8-18 in contests that have required OT this season.

In the 19 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 27 points.

This season the Ducks registered just one goal in 14 games and they've earned two points (0-12-2) in those contests.

Anaheim has nine points (3-10-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals 29 times, earning 39 points from those matchups (18-8-3).

This season, Anaheim has recorded a single power-play goal in 13 games and picked up 14 points with a record of 6-5-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 6-4-0 (12 points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 51 times this season, and earned 34 points in those games.

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 5th 3.49 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 16th 3.13 Goals Allowed 4.03 32nd 23rd 30.1 Shots 29.1 26th 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 39.4 32nd 22nd 19.7% Power Play % 16.5% 30th 26th 74.2% Penalty Kill % 73.6% 29th

Ducks vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

