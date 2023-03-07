The Los Angeles Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt included, face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 113-105 win over the Warriors (his previous action) Vanderbilt posted 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Below we will look at Vanderbilt's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.3 7.2 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 8.5 Assists -- 2.6 2.1 PRA 19.5 18.8 17.8 PR 16.5 16.2 15.7 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Jarred Vanderbilt's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Vanderbilt's Lakers average 105.4 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 104.4 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the sixth-best defensive squad in the league, conceding 112 points per game.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 23rd in the league, conceding 12.8 makes per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/28/2023 29 4 8 1 0 1 1 1/8/2023 24 12 8 4 0 0 0 10/31/2022 22 7 7 5 1 1 1 10/29/2022 23 7 7 7 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vanderbilt or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.