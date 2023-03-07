The Seattle Kraken (36-21-6) host the Anaheim Ducks (21-34-8) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Kraken have won four straight games.

Ducks vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-300) Ducks (+250) 6.5

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been an underdog in 58 games this season, and won 17 (29.3%).

Anaheim has a record of 4-9, a 30.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 28.6% chance to win.

Anaheim has played 34 games this season with over 6.5 goals.

Ducks vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 220 (5th) Goals 158 (31st) 197 (15th) Goals Allowed 254 (32nd) 37 (21st) Power Play Goals 30 (29th) 47 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 58 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.

The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

In their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 1.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (158 total goals, 2.5 per game).

The Ducks' 254 total goals allowed (4.0 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.

They have a -96 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.

