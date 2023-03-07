Ducks vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken (36-21-6) host the Anaheim Ducks (21-34-8) at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, March 7 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Kraken have won four straight games.
Ducks vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-300)
|Ducks (+250)
|6.5
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been an underdog in 58 games this season, and won 17 (29.3%).
- Anaheim has a record of 4-9, a 30.8% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Ducks have a 28.6% chance to win.
- Anaheim has played 34 games this season with over 6.5 goals.
Ducks vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|220 (5th)
|Goals
|158 (31st)
|197 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (32nd)
|37 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|30 (29th)
|47 (24th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|58 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total four times.
- The Ducks have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- In their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.8 goals, 1.2 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks have the league's 31st-ranked scoring offense (158 total goals, 2.5 per game).
- The Ducks' 254 total goals allowed (4.0 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- They have a -96 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.
