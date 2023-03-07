The Seattle Kraken will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, March 7, with the Kraken having won four consecutive games.

You can watch along on ESPN+ and Hulu to see the Kraken play the Ducks.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Ducks vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/27/2022 Ducks Kraken 5-4 SEA
10/12/2022 Ducks Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks give up 4.0 goals per game (254 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
  • The Ducks' 158 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 63 20 33 53 61 24 42.3%
Troy Terry 56 17 30 47 21 37 100%
Mason McTavish 62 14 23 37 25 20 42.5%
Cam Fowler 63 9 27 36 38 31 -
Adam Henrique 57 19 14 33 31 25 51.1%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken rank 15th in goals against, giving up 197 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Kraken score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (220 total, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have totaled 35 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Eberle 63 14 36 50 24 44 48.3%
Jared McCann 60 30 18 48 18 43 33.3%
Vince Dunn 63 11 37 48 46 39 -
Matthew Beniers 61 19 26 45 33 41 42.9%
Andre Burakovsky 49 13 26 39 17 31 0%

