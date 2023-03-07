How to Watch the Ducks vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 7
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, March 7, with the Kraken having won four consecutive games.
You can watch along on ESPN+ and Hulu to see the Kraken play the Ducks.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Ducks vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/27/2022
|Ducks
|Kraken
|5-4 SEA
|10/12/2022
|Ducks
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) ANA
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks give up 4.0 goals per game (254 in total), 32nd in the NHL.
- The Ducks' 158 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that time.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|63
|20
|33
|53
|61
|24
|42.3%
|Troy Terry
|56
|17
|30
|47
|21
|37
|100%
|Mason McTavish
|62
|14
|23
|37
|25
|20
|42.5%
|Cam Fowler
|63
|9
|27
|36
|38
|31
|-
|Adam Henrique
|57
|19
|14
|33
|31
|25
|51.1%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken rank 15th in goals against, giving up 197 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Kraken score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (220 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 35 goals during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Eberle
|63
|14
|36
|50
|24
|44
|48.3%
|Jared McCann
|60
|30
|18
|48
|18
|43
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|63
|11
|37
|48
|46
|39
|-
|Matthew Beniers
|61
|19
|26
|45
|33
|41
|42.9%
|Andre Burakovsky
|49
|13
|26
|39
|17
|31
|0%
