The Seattle Kraken will host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, March 7, with the Kraken having won four consecutive games.

You can watch along on ESPN+ and Hulu to see the Kraken play the Ducks.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Ducks vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/27/2022 Ducks Kraken 5-4 SEA 10/12/2022 Ducks Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks give up 4.0 goals per game (254 in total), 32nd in the NHL.

The Ducks' 158 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Ducks have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Ducks have given up 40 goals (4.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 63 20 33 53 61 24 42.3% Troy Terry 56 17 30 47 21 37 100% Mason McTavish 62 14 23 37 25 20 42.5% Cam Fowler 63 9 27 36 38 31 - Adam Henrique 57 19 14 33 31 25 51.1%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken rank 15th in goals against, giving up 197 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Kraken score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (220 total, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 35 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players