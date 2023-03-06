The Los Angeles Kings (36-20-8) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Washington Capitals (31-27-6) at home on Monday, March 6 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, NBCS-DC, and SN1.

Kings vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, NBCS-DC, and SN1

ESPN+, BSW, NBCS-DC, and SN1 Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-145) Capitals (+125) 6.5

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have compiled a 19-11 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Los Angeles is 13-7 (winning 65.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The Kings have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles' 64 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 34 times.

Kings vs. Capitals Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 212 (8th) Goals 198 (16th) 214 (22nd) Goals Allowed 190 (13th) 54 (4th) Power Play Goals 41 (18th) 52 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 31 (2nd)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles went over in six of its last 10 contests.

The Kings have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.

In their past 10 games, the Kings are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Kings net the eighth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 212 this season.

The Kings rank 22nd in total goals against, conceding 3.3 goals per game (214 total) in league action.

They're ranked 21st in the league with a -2 goal differential .

