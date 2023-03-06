Kings vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (36-20-8) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they square off against the Washington Capitals (31-27-6) at home on Monday, March 6 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, NBCS-DC, and SN1.
Kings vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, NBCS-DC, and SN1
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-145)
|Capitals (+125)
|6.5
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have compiled a 19-11 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Los Angeles is 13-7 (winning 65.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The Kings have a 59.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Los Angeles' 64 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 34 times.
Kings vs. Capitals Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|212 (8th)
|Goals
|198 (16th)
|214 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|190 (13th)
|54 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (18th)
|52 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|31 (2nd)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles went over in six of its last 10 contests.
- The Kings have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings are scoring 0.9 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Kings net the eighth-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.3 per game for a total of 212 this season.
- The Kings rank 22nd in total goals against, conceding 3.3 goals per game (214 total) in league action.
- They're ranked 21st in the league with a -2 goal differential .
