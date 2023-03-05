Troy Brown Jr. and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Brown, in his most recent game (March 3 loss against the Timberwolves) posted eight points, six rebounds and three steals.

In this article we will dive into Brown's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Troy Brown Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 7.1 8.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.2 Assists -- 1.1 1.7 PRA -- 12.4 14 PR 13.5 11.3 12.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Troy Brown Jr. Insights vs. the Warriors

Brown is responsible for taking 6.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 105.4. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.1 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 23rd in the league, conceding 117.2 points per contest.

The Warriors allow 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 25.5 assists per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors have given up 12.8 makes per contest, 23rd in the NBA.

Troy Brown Jr. vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 18 3 4 0 1 0 1 2/11/2023 22 5 6 1 1 0 0

