The Los Angeles Lakers, with Rui Hachimura, take on the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Hachimura, in his last game, had six points in a 110-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

Below we will break down Hachimura's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.9 9.0 Rebounds 3.5 4.7 4.9 Assists -- 1.0 0.9 PRA -- 17.6 14.8 PR 12.5 16.6 13.9 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.5



Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Warriors

Hachimura's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 105.4.

Conceding 117.2 points per contest, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Warriors are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 43.7 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.5 per game, 16th in the league.

Conceding 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 25 14 1 2 0 0 0 2/11/2023 31 16 7 1 2 0 1 1/16/2023 26 16 1 2 2 0 0

