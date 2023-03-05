Lonnie Walker IV and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Walker, in his most recent game (March 3 loss against the Timberwolves) posted 10 points.

Let's break down Walker's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Lonnie Walker IV Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.9 9.3 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.9 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 16.3 12.4 PR 12.5 15 11.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.4



Lonnie Walker IV Insights vs. the Warriors

Walker has taken 10.3 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 8.4% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.8 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Walker's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 105.4.

Conceding 117.2 points per game, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Warriors allow 43.7 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.5 per contest, 16th in the NBA.

Giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Lonnie Walker IV vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 8 10 0 1 2 0 0 2/11/2023 15 4 0 2 0 0 0 10/18/2022 29 5 3 5 0 1 1

