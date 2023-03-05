Hawaii vs. UCSB Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 5
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (14-14) and UCSB Gauchos (19-10) matching up at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 63-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Hawaii, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at TBA ET on March 5.
The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a 66-58 victory against CSU Northridge in their most recent game on Friday.
Hawaii vs. UCSB Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at TBA ET
- Where: Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Hawaii vs. UCSB Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawaii 63, UCSB 61
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- The Rainbow Wahine's signature win this season came in a 70-62 victory over the UC Davis Aggies on December 29.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Hawaii is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most losses.
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 209) on February 11
- 66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 209) on January 8
- 61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 221) on February 9
- 80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 252) on February 5
- 50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 252) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine score 59.3 points per game (290th in college basketball) and allow 59 (53rd in college basketball) for a +8 scoring differential overall.
- Hawaii's offense has been more effective in Big West games this season, tallying 61.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 59.3 PPG.
- On offense, the Rainbow Wahine put up 58.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 59.9 points per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Hawaii is surrendering 2.1 more points per game (60) than on the road (57.9).
- The Rainbow Wahine have seen an increase in scoring lately, putting up 60.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, one point more than the 59.3 they've scored this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.