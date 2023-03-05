Sunday's game between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (14-14) and UCSB Gauchos (19-10) matching up at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 63-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Hawaii, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at TBA ET on March 5.

The Rainbow Wahine are coming off of a 66-58 victory against CSU Northridge in their most recent game on Friday.

Hawaii vs. UCSB Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at TBA ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at TBA ET Where: Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Hawaii vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 63, UCSB 61

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine's signature win this season came in a 70-62 victory over the UC Davis Aggies on December 29.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Hawaii is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most losses.

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 209) on February 11

66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 209) on January 8

61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 221) on February 9

80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 252) on February 5

50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 252) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Hawaii Performance Insights