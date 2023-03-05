Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers face the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Reaves, in his last time out, had six points in a 110-102 loss to the Timberwolves.

Below, we break down Reaves' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.8 10.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.1 Assists 2.5 2.4 3.0 PRA -- 16.1 16 PR 12.5 13.7 13 3PM 0.5 1.3 1.3



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Austin Reaves has made 3.4 shots per game, which adds up to 5.8% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 8.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Reaves' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking third, averaging 105.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105.4 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Warriors concede 117.2 points per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

The Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the league, giving up 43.7 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.5 assists per contest, the Warriors are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Austin Reaves vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/23/2023 19 17 2 4 1 0 2 2/11/2023 26 8 2 1 1 1 0 10/18/2022 16 3 0 1 0 0 0

