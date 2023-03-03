Malik Beasley and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 1, Beasley produced 11 points and six rebounds in a 123-117 win versus the Thunder.

In this article, we break down Beasley's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.3 11.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.4 Assists 2.5 1.7 1.7 PRA 21.5 18.5 16.9 PR 19.5 16.8 15.2 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Malik Beasley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Beasley's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105.5 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Timberwolves have conceded 115.5 points per contest, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are ranked 24th in the league, allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 15th in the NBA, conceding 25.5 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the NBA, conceding 12.8 makes per contest.

Malik Beasley vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 33 10 4 2 1 0 0 12/9/2022 36 23 4 1 5 0 2 10/21/2022 30 15 3 1 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Beasley or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.