Jarred Vanderbilt plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on March 1, Vanderbilt put up seven points in a 123-117 win versus the Thunder.

Let's break down Vanderbilt's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.2 6.7 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 7.7 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.0 PRA 19.5 18.7 16.4 PR 17.5 16.1 14.4 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.1



Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Vanderbilt's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105.5 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 115.5 points per game, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have conceded 44.7 rebounds per game, which puts them 24th in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.5 assists per game.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 26 15 8 4 0 1 0 12/9/2022 27 12 10 2 0 0 2 10/21/2022 25 4 14 4 0 0 4

