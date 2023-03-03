Friday's contest that pits the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (13-14) against the CSU Northridge Matadors (8-22) at Stan Sheriff Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-54 in favor of Hawaii, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at TBA ET on March 3.

The Rainbow Wahine enter this game following a 68-66 loss to UC Irvine on Saturday.

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at TBA ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at TBA ET Where: Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 68, CSU Northridge 54

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

The Rainbow Wahine beat the No. 179-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UC Davis Aggies, 70-62, on December 29, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Hawaii has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 211) on January 8

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 211) on February 11

61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 229) on February 9

80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 239) on February 5

50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 239) on December 31

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Hawaii Performance Insights