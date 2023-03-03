Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 3
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:49 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (13-14) against the CSU Northridge Matadors (8-22) at Stan Sheriff Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-54 in favor of Hawaii, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at TBA ET on March 3.
The Rainbow Wahine enter this game following a 68-66 loss to UC Irvine on Saturday.
Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at TBA ET
- Where: Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Hawaii vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction
- Prediction: Hawaii 68, CSU Northridge 54
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- The Rainbow Wahine beat the No. 179-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UC Davis Aggies, 70-62, on December 29, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Hawaii has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 211) on January 8
- 60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 211) on February 11
- 61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 229) on February 9
- 80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 239) on February 5
- 50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 239) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine score 59.1 points per game (291st in college basketball) and give up 59.1 (53rd in college basketball) for a 0 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Hawaii is averaging 60.8 points per game this year in conference games. As a comparison, its season average (59.1 points per game) is 1.7 PPG lower.
- The Rainbow Wahine are posting 58.3 points per game this year at home, which is 1.6 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (59.9).
- Hawaii is surrendering 60.1 points per game this year at home, which is 2.2 more points than it is allowing away from home (57.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Rainbow Wahine have been scoring 60.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly higher than the 59.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.