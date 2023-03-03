Ducks vs. Canadiens: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Anaheim Ducks (20-34-8) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (26-31-4) at Honda Center on Friday, March 3 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, TSN2, and RDS. The Ducks were defeated by the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
Ducks vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, TSN2, and RDS
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Ducks (-125)
|Canadiens (+105)
|6
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been favored on the moneyline three times this season, and have gone 2-1 in those games.
- Anaheim has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.
- Anaheim's 62 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 40 times.
Ducks vs. Canadiens Rankings
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|Canadiens Total (Rank)
|155 (31st)
|Goals
|164 (27th)
|252 (32nd)
|Goals Allowed
|218 (26th)
|28 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|31 (26th)
|58 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|54 (27th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Five of Anaheim's last 10 games went over.
- The average amount of goals in the Ducks' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- During the last 10 games, the Ducks have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Ducks' 2.5 average goals per game add up to 155 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Ducks are ranked 32nd in total goals against, giving up 4.1 goals per game (252 total) in NHL action.
- They're ranked 32nd in the league with a -97 goal differential .
