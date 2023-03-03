The Anaheim Ducks (20-34-8) square off against the Montreal Canadiens (26-31-4) at Honda Center on Friday, March 3 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, TSN2, and RDS. The Ducks were defeated by the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Canadiens are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.

Ducks vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Ducks (-125) Canadiens (+105) 6

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been favored on the moneyline three times this season, and have gone 2-1 in those games.

Anaheim has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter in just two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The Ducks have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Anaheim's 62 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 40 times.

Ducks vs. Canadiens Rankings

Ducks Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 155 (31st) Goals 164 (27th) 252 (32nd) Goals Allowed 218 (26th) 28 (30th) Power Play Goals 31 (26th) 58 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (27th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Five of Anaheim's last 10 games went over.

The average amount of goals in the Ducks' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During the last 10 games, the Ducks have scored 1.2 more goals per game than their season average.

The Ducks' 2.5 average goals per game add up to 155 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Ducks are ranked 32nd in total goals against, giving up 4.1 goals per game (252 total) in NHL action.

They're ranked 32nd in the league with a -97 goal differential .

