The Anaheim Ducks (20-34-8) will host the Montreal Canadiens (26-31-4) on Friday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.

See the Ducks-Canadiens game on ESPN+, BSW, TSN2, and RDS.

Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, TSN2, and RDS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/15/2022 Canadiens Ducks 5-2 ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

  • The Ducks have given up 252 total goals (4.1 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.
  • The Ducks' 155 total goals (2.5 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Trevor Zegras 62 20 32 52 61 24 42.5%
Troy Terry 55 17 30 47 21 36 100%
Mason McTavish 61 13 23 36 25 20 42.8%
Cam Fowler 62 9 26 35 36 30 -
Adam Henrique 57 19 14 33 31 25 51.1%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

  • The Canadiens' total of 218 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 26th in the league.
  • The Canadiens have 164 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
  • In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 34 goals during that span.

Canadiens Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nicholas Suzuki 61 20 27 47 34 26 47.6%
Cole Caufield 46 26 10 36 23 19 -
Kirby Dach 54 12 23 35 28 25 39.9%
Christian Dvorak 61 10 17 27 34 19 52.5%
Josh Anderson 59 18 7 25 19 28 44.7%

