How to Watch the Ducks vs. Canadiens Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:14 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Anaheim Ducks (20-34-8) will host the Montreal Canadiens (26-31-4) on Friday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.
See the Ducks-Canadiens game on ESPN+, BSW, TSN2, and RDS.
Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, TSN2, and RDS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
Ducks vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/15/2022
|Canadiens
|Ducks
|5-2 ANA
Ducks Stats & Trends
- The Ducks have given up 252 total goals (4.1 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.
- The Ducks' 155 total goals (2.5 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Ducks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Trevor Zegras
|62
|20
|32
|52
|61
|24
|42.5%
|Troy Terry
|55
|17
|30
|47
|21
|36
|100%
|Mason McTavish
|61
|13
|23
|36
|25
|20
|42.8%
|Cam Fowler
|62
|9
|26
|35
|36
|30
|-
|Adam Henrique
|57
|19
|14
|33
|31
|25
|51.1%
Canadiens Stats & Trends
- The Canadiens' total of 218 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 26th in the league.
- The Canadiens have 164 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 34 goals during that span.
Canadiens Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nicholas Suzuki
|61
|20
|27
|47
|34
|26
|47.6%
|Cole Caufield
|46
|26
|10
|36
|23
|19
|-
|Kirby Dach
|54
|12
|23
|35
|28
|25
|39.9%
|Christian Dvorak
|61
|10
|17
|27
|34
|19
|52.5%
|Josh Anderson
|59
|18
|7
|25
|19
|28
|44.7%
