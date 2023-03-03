The Anaheim Ducks (20-34-8) will host the Montreal Canadiens (26-31-4) on Friday, with both teams coming off a loss in their most recent game.

See the Ducks-Canadiens game on ESPN+, BSW, TSN2, and RDS.

Ducks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Ducks vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/15/2022 Canadiens Ducks 5-2 ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have given up 252 total goals (4.1 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.

The Ducks' 155 total goals (2.5 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Ducks have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 62 20 32 52 61 24 42.5% Troy Terry 55 17 30 47 21 36 100% Mason McTavish 61 13 23 36 25 20 42.8% Cam Fowler 62 9 26 35 36 30 - Adam Henrique 57 19 14 33 31 25 51.1%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens' total of 218 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 26th in the league.

The Canadiens have 164 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Canadiens have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that span.

Canadiens Key Players