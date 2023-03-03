The Los Angeles Lakers, Dennis Schroder included, take the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

In a 123-117 win over the Thunder (his most recent game) Schroder posted 26 points, six assists and two steals.

Let's break down Schroder's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 12.7 14.5 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 1.9 Assists 7.5 4.5 6.6 PRA 25.5 19.8 23 PR 18.5 15.3 16.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.1



Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Dennis Schroder has made 4.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.5% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 1.2 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Schroder's Lakers average 105.5 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking second with 104.2 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves give up 115.5 points per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 44.7 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 25.5 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 15th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 12.8 makes per contest.

