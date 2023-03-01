Troy Brown Jr. plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Brown had two points in his most recent game, which ended in a 121-109 loss against the Grizzlies.

Let's break down Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Troy Brown Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 6.9 6.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.2 4.4 Assists 2.5 1.1 1.3 PRA -- 12.2 12.6 PR 14.5 11.1 11.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Troy Brown Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Troy Brown Jr. Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 6.1% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.1 per contest.

He's attempted 3.5 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking ninth, averaging 104.9 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105.6 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Thunder have allowed 116.7 points per game, which is 20th-best in the NBA.

Conceding 46.9 rebounds per contest, the Thunder are the worst squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder are 16th in the NBA, giving up 25.6 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder have allowed 12.8 makes per game, 22nd in the league.

Troy Brown Jr. vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 22 9 6 1 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.