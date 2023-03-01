Check out the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (29-33), which currently includes two players listed (including LeBron James), as the Lakers ready for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-33) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, March 1 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lakers enter this matchup on the heels of a 121-109 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Anthony Davis scored 28 points in the Lakers' loss, leading the team.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG D'Angelo Russell PG Out Ankle 17.6 3.1 6.1 LeBron James SF Out Foot 29.5 8.4 6.9

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Abdominal/Health And Safety Protocols), Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Leg)

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers average only 0.2 more points per game (116.9) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (116.7).

Los Angeles has put together a 22-7 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

While the Lakers are scoring 116.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 116.2 points per contest.

Los Angeles hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 33.8% rate (26th in NBA), compared to the 12.7 per contest its opponents make, shooting 34.5% from deep.

The Lakers average 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in league), and give up 112.0 points per 100 possessions (17th in NBA).

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -1 229.5

