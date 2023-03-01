LeBron James Injury Status - Lakers vs. Thunder Injury Report March 1
Check out the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (29-33), which currently includes two players listed (including LeBron James), as the Lakers ready for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-33) at Paycom Center on Wednesday, March 1 at 8:00 PM ET.
The Lakers enter this matchup on the heels of a 121-109 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Anthony Davis scored 28 points in the Lakers' loss, leading the team.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|17.6
|3.1
|6.1
|LeBron James
|SF
|Out
|Foot
|29.5
|8.4
|6.9
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Abdominal/Health And Safety Protocols), Aleksej Pokusevski: Out (Leg)
Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA
Lakers Season Insights
- The Lakers average only 0.2 more points per game (116.9) than the Thunder allow their opponents to score (116.7).
- Los Angeles has put together a 22-7 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.
- While the Lakers are scoring 116.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 116.2 points per contest.
- Los Angeles hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 33.8% rate (26th in NBA), compared to the 12.7 per contest its opponents make, shooting 34.5% from deep.
- The Lakers average 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (23rd in league), and give up 112.0 points per 100 possessions (17th in NBA).
Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-1
|229.5
