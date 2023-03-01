The Washington Capitals (29-27-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (20-34-7), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and NBCS-DC.

The Ducks have a 4-5-1 record in their past 10 contests. They have totaled 29 goals while conceding 43 in that period. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in four goals (14.3% conversion rate).

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Wednesday's game.

Ducks vs. Capitals Predictions for Wednesday

Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Capitals 4, Ducks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-180)

Capitals (-180) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-0.9)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 20-34-7 record this season and are 10-7-17 in contests that have needed overtime.

In the 17 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 24 points.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in 14 games and they've earned two points (0-12-2) in those contests.

Anaheim has eight points (3-10-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Ducks have scored at least three goals in 28 games, earning 37 points from those contests.

Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 5-4-0 (10 points).

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 50 games. The Ducks went 13-30-7 in those matchups (33 points).

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 19th 3.02 Goals Scored 2.51 31st 13th 2.98 Goals Allowed 4.08 32nd 17th 31.5 Shots 29.2 26th 10th 30.1 Shots Allowed 39.6 32nd 16th 21.3% Power Play % 15.8% 31st 9th 82.1% Penalty Kill % 72.9% 30th

Ducks vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and NBCS-DC

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and NBCS-DC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

