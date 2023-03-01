Ducks vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 1
The Washington Capitals (29-27-6) visit the Anaheim Ducks (20-34-7), who have won three straight, on Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and NBCS-DC.
The Ducks have a 4-5-1 record in their past 10 contests. They have totaled 29 goals while conceding 43 in that period. On the power play, 28 opportunities have resulted in four goals (14.3% conversion rate).
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Wednesday's game.
Ducks vs. Capitals Predictions for Wednesday
Our projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Capitals 4, Ducks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-180)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-0.9)
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have a 20-34-7 record this season and are 10-7-17 in contests that have needed overtime.
- In the 17 games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 24 points.
- This season the Ducks scored only one goal in 14 games and they've earned two points (0-12-2) in those contests.
- Anaheim has eight points (3-10-2) when scoring exactly two goals this season.
- The Ducks have scored at least three goals in 28 games, earning 37 points from those contests.
- Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 13 games this season and has recorded 14 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 5-4-0 (10 points).
- The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in 50 games. The Ducks went 13-30-7 in those matchups (33 points).
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|19th
|3.02
|Goals Scored
|2.51
|31st
|13th
|2.98
|Goals Allowed
|4.08
|32nd
|17th
|31.5
|Shots
|29.2
|26th
|10th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|39.6
|32nd
|16th
|21.3%
|Power Play %
|15.8%
|31st
|9th
|82.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.9%
|30th
Ducks vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and NBCS-DC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
