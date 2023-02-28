Malik Beasley and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing off versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 111-108 win over the Mavericks (his most recent action) Beasley posted eight points, four assists and two steals.

Below we will look at Beasley's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 13.4 12.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.5 Assists 2.5 1.7 2.0 PRA 24.5 18.6 17.9 PR 21.5 16.9 15.9 3PM 3.5 3.1 3.3



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Beasley's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 104.6 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105.6 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

On defense, the Grizzlies have given up 111.9 points per contest, which is sixth-best in the league.

Allowing 44.1 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

The Grizzlies allow 26.4 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Beasley vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 27 15 2 3 2 0 2 10/31/2022 26 18 4 4 4 0 0 10/29/2022 32 12 3 0 4 0 1

