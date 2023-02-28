The Los Angeles Lakers (29-32) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report, including Anthony Davis, heading into a Tuesday, February 28 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (36-23) at FedExForum, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Lakers won their last matchup 111-108 against the Mavericks on Sunday. In the Lakers' win, Davis led the way with 30 points (adding 15 rebounds and four assists).

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Ankle 17.6 3.1 6.1 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.7 12.4 2.5 LeBron James SF Out Foot 29.5 8.4 6.9

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee)

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 117.0 points per game are 5.1 more points than the 111.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 26-17 record in games it scores more than 111.9 points.

The Lakers are posting 118.2 points per game in their previous 10 games, which is 1.2 more than their average for the season (117.0).

Los Angeles makes 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 33.7% rate (26th in NBA), compared to the 12.8 per contest its opponents make, shooting 34.7% from deep.

The Lakers' 110.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 22nd in the NBA, and the 112.1 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 17th in the league.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -8.5 234

