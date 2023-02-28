Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 28
On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, a pair of the NBA's best scorers -- Ja Morant (ninth, 27 points per game) and LeBron James (seventh, 29.5) -- square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (36-23) host the Los Angeles Lakers (29-32) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Grizzlies (-9)
|234.5
|-390
|+320
|BetMGM
|Grizzlies (-8.5)
|-
|-400
|+310
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends
- The Grizzlies' +236 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of scoring 115.9 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while giving up 111.9 per contest (sixth in the league).
- The Lakers have a -52 scoring differential, putting up 117 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.9 (24th in NBA).
- The two teams average 232.9 points per game combined, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 229.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Memphis has compiled a 26-29-4 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has compiled a 29-30-2 ATS record so far this year.
Lakers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+2500
|+1300
|-
|Grizzlies
|+1600
|+750
|-10000
