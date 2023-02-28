On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, a pair of the NBA's best scorers -- Ja Morant (ninth, 27 points per game) and LeBron James (seventh, 29.5) -- square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (36-23) host the Los Angeles Lakers (29-32) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grizzlies Moneyline Lakers Moneyline
DraftKings Grizzlies (-9) 234.5 -390 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Grizzlies (-8.5) - -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

  • The Grizzlies' +236 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of scoring 115.9 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while giving up 111.9 per contest (sixth in the league).
  • The Lakers have a -52 scoring differential, putting up 117 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.9 (24th in NBA).
  • The two teams average 232.9 points per game combined, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 229.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Memphis has compiled a 26-29-4 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 29-30-2 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Lakers +2500 +1300 -
Grizzlies +1600 +750 -10000

