On Tuesday, February 28, 2023, a pair of the NBA's best scorers -- Ja Morant (ninth, 27 points per game) and LeBron James (seventh, 29.5) -- square off when the Memphis Grizzlies (36-23) host the Los Angeles Lakers (29-32) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies' +236 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by four points per game) is a result of scoring 115.9 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while giving up 111.9 per contest (sixth in the league).

The Lakers have a -52 scoring differential, putting up 117 points per game (sixth in league) and conceding 117.9 (24th in NBA).

The two teams average 232.9 points per game combined, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 229.8 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has compiled a 26-29-4 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 29-30-2 ATS record so far this year.

Lakers and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +2500 +1300 - Grizzlies +1600 +750 -10000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.