The Winnipeg Jets (35-24-1) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Kings (33-20-8) at home on Tuesday, February 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSW.

Kings vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Favorite Underdog Total Jets (-135) Kings (+115) 6

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have won 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 11-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this matchup implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Kings.

Los Angeles has played 43 games this season with more than 6 goals.

Kings vs. Jets Rankings

Jets Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 181 (19th) Goals 200 (10th) 159 (7th) Goals Allowed 205 (23rd) 42 (14th) Power Play Goals 52 (3rd) 26 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (26th)

Kings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Los Angeles has hit the over seven times.

The Kings have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

Over their last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.9 goals.

The Kings have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (200 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Kings have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 205 total, which ranks 23rd among league teams.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -5.

