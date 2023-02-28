Kings vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:46 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (35-24-1) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Los Angeles Kings (33-20-8) at home on Tuesday, February 28 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSW.
Kings vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSW
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-135)
|Kings (+115)
|6
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have won 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Los Angeles is 11-12 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this matchup implies a 46.5% chance of victory for the Kings.
- Los Angeles has played 43 games this season with more than 6 goals.
Kings vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|181 (19th)
|Goals
|200 (10th)
|159 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|205 (23rd)
|42 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|52 (3rd)
|26 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (26th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Los Angeles has hit the over seven times.
- The Kings have averaged a total of 6.3 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- Over their last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.9 goals.
- The Kings have the league's 10th-best scoring offense (200 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Kings have conceded 3.4 goals per game, 205 total, which ranks 23rd among league teams.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -5.
