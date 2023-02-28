The Winnipeg Jets (35-24-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Los Angeles Kings (33-20-8) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can watch the Kings-Jets matchup on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSW.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSW
  • Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Kings vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
10/27/2022 Kings Jets 6-4 WPG

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings' total of 205 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.
  • With 200 goals (3.3 per game), the Kings have the league's ninth-best offense.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 37 goals during that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 61 21 42 63 36 16 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 61 20 33 53 38 34 56.1%
Adrian Kempe 61 28 17 45 30 17 31.4%
Phillip Danault 61 15 28 43 20 22 53.8%
Viktor Arvidsson 56 18 23 41 23 11 41.3%

Jets Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 159 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank seventh.
  • The Jets' 181 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Jets have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Jets have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 19 goals over that time.

Jets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kyle Connor 60 26 40 66 30 28 25%
Joshua Morrissey 60 11 47 58 47 24 -
Pierre-Luc Dubois 60 24 31 55 39 32 49.5%
Mark Scheifele 60 34 18 52 31 43 47.7%
Blake Wheeler 51 15 28 43 17 32 47.6%

