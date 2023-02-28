How to Watch the Kings vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Winnipeg Jets (35-24-1) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Los Angeles Kings (33-20-8) on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch the Kings-Jets matchup on ESPN+, TSN3, and BSW.
Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN3, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kings vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/27/2022
|Kings
|Jets
|6-4 WPG
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings' total of 205 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the NHL.
- With 200 goals (3.3 per game), the Kings have the league's ninth-best offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Kings are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 37 goals during that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|61
|21
|42
|63
|36
|16
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|61
|20
|33
|53
|38
|34
|56.1%
|Adrian Kempe
|61
|28
|17
|45
|30
|17
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|61
|15
|28
|43
|20
|22
|53.8%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|56
|18
|23
|41
|23
|11
|41.3%
Jets Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 159 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Jets' 181 total goals (3.0 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Jets have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 4-6-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Jets have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 19 goals over that time.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|60
|26
|40
|66
|30
|28
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|60
|11
|47
|58
|47
|24
|-
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|60
|24
|31
|55
|39
|32
|49.5%
|Mark Scheifele
|60
|34
|18
|52
|31
|43
|47.7%
|Blake Wheeler
|51
|15
|28
|43
|17
|32
|47.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.