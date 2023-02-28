Jarred Vanderbilt and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 111-108 win against the Mavericks, Vanderbilt totaled 15 points, 17 rebounds and four steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Vanderbilt's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 8.3 7.2 Rebounds 8.5 7.9 7.6 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.3 PRA 20.5 18.9 17.1 PR 17.5 16.2 14.8 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Grizzlies

The Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105.6. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest tempos with 104.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 111.9 points per game.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 26.4 per contest, 28th in the league.

The Grizzlies give up 13 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 24 12 8 4 0 0 0 10/31/2022 22 7 7 5 1 1 1 10/29/2022 23 7 7 7 1 0 2

