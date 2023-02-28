Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (36-23) are 8.5-point favorites against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-32) Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at FedExForum. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Lakers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 8.5)

Lakers (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



The Lakers' .475 ATS win percentage (29-30-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .458 mark (27-29-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 3-5-1 against the spread compared to the 5-6-1 ATS record Memphis racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Memphis does it less often (44.1% of the time) than Los Angeles (50.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 35-12, while the Lakers are 18-26 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

On offense Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked team in the NBA (117 points per game). Defensively it is 24th (117.9 points allowed per game).

The Lakers are 13th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Lakers are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). And they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.7%.

Los Angeles attempts 65.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 34.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.8% of Los Angeles' baskets are 2-pointers, and 24.2% are 3-pointers.

