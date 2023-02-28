Lakers vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (36-23) are 8.5-point favorites against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-32) Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at FedExForum. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lakers with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Lakers 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (235.5)
- The Lakers' .475 ATS win percentage (29-30-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .458 mark (27-29-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 3-5-1 against the spread compared to the 5-6-1 ATS record Memphis racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Memphis does it less often (44.1% of the time) than Los Angeles (50.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 35-12, while the Lakers are 18-26 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Lakers Performance Insights
- On offense Los Angeles is the sixth-ranked team in the NBA (117 points per game). Defensively it is 24th (117.9 points allowed per game).
- The Lakers are 13th in the league in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Lakers are third-worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). And they are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 33.7%.
- Los Angeles attempts 65.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 34.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.8% of Los Angeles' baskets are 2-pointers, and 24.2% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.