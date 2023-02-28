Dennis Schroder and the Los Angeles Lakers take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on February 26, Schroder put up 16 points and eight assists in a 111-108 win against the Mavericks.

Let's break down Schroder's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.5 13.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.0 Assists 7.5 4.3 6.1 PRA 24.5 19.3 21.4 PR 17.5 15 15.3 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.1



Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 8.2% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.5 per contest.

Schroder is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Schroder's Lakers average 105.6 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's slowest with 104.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are sixth in the NBA, allowing 111.9 points per game.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have conceded 26.4 per game, 28th in the league.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Grizzlies are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 33 19 8 8 1 1 3

