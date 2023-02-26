LeBron James Injury Status - Lakers vs. Mavericks Injury Report February 26
The Los Angeles Lakers (28-32) have two players on the injury report, including LeBron James, in their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (32-29) at American Airlines Center on Sunday, February 26 at 3:30 PM ET.
The Lakers' last contest on Thursday ended in a 124-111 victory against the Warriors. In the Lakers' win, Malik Beasley led the way with 25 points (adding three rebounds and one assist).
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Anthony Davis
|PF
|Questionable
|Foot
|25.6
|12.3
|2.5
|LeBron James
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|29.6
|8.4
|7.0
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Davis Bertans: Out (Calf), MaximilianKleber: Out (Hamstring)
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Lakers Season Insights
- The Lakers score an average of 117.1 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 112.6 the Mavericks allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 24-16 when it scores more than 112.6 points.
- The Lakers are putting up 117.5 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 117.1.
- Los Angeles hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 2.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.0% from deep (26th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.6%.
- The Lakers record 110.9 points per 100 possessions (23rd in league), while giving up 112.2 points per 100 possessions (17th in NBA).
Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-4
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.