The Los Angeles Lakers (28-32) have two players on the injury report, including LeBron James, in their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks (32-29) at American Airlines Center on Sunday, February 26 at 3:30 PM ET.

The Lakers' last contest on Thursday ended in a 124-111 victory against the Warriors. In the Lakers' win, Malik Beasley led the way with 25 points (adding three rebounds and one assist).

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.6 12.3 2.5 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 29.6 8.4 7.0

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Davis Bertans: Out (Calf), MaximilianKleber: Out (Hamstring)

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers score an average of 117.1 points per game, only 4.5 more points than the 112.6 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 24-16 when it scores more than 112.6 points.

The Lakers are putting up 117.5 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 117.1.

Los Angeles hits 10.5 three-pointers per game (28th in the league), 2.2 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.0% from deep (26th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 34.6%.

The Lakers record 110.9 points per 100 possessions (23rd in league), while giving up 112.2 points per 100 possessions (17th in NBA).

Lakers vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -4

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.