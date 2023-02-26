Jarred Vanderbilt and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates face off versus the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 124-111 win versus the Warriors, Vanderbilt tallied four points and nine rebounds.

Now let's break down Vanderbilt's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jarred Vanderbilt Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.2 6.6 Rebounds 6.5 7.8 6.8 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.4 PRA -- 18.7 15.8 PR 13.5 16 13.4 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Jarred Vanderbilt Insights vs. the Mavericks

Vanderbilt's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105.6.

On defense, the Mavericks have allowed 112.6 points per game, which is 11th-best in the league.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks give up 24.4 assists per contest, ninth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, conceding 11 makes per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 22 7 6 3 0 0 0 11/2/2022 33 15 6 3 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.