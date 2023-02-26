Anthony Davis will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, against the Dallas Mavericks.

Davis, in his most recent game (February 23 win against the Warriors) put up 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.6 21.6 Rebounds 11.5 12.3 12.9 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.2 PRA 38.5 40.4 36.7 PR 35.5 37.9 34.5 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.3



Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Lakers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.2 per contest.

Davis' opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 105.6 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

The Mavericks are the 11th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 112.6 points per contest.

On the boards, the Mavericks have allowed 43.8 rebounds per contest, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Giving up 24.4 assists per game, the Mavericks are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Mavericks are the best squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11 made 3-pointers per game.

Anthony Davis vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/15/2021 39 20 12 2 0 0 0

