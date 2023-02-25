The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-9, 11-6 Big West) are at home in Big West action against the UC Irvine Anteaters (20-9, 13-4 Big West) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The Rainbow Warriors are 1.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has a point total of 132.5.

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 25, 2023

Saturday, February 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawaii -1.5 132.5

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii's 25 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 132.5 points 11 times.

Hawaii's outings this year have an average point total of 127.9, 4.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rainbow Warriors' ATS record is 11-14-0 this season.

Hawaii has had less success against the spread than UC Irvine this season, putting up an ATS record of 11-14-0, as opposed to the 13-11-0 record of UC Irvine.

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawaii 11 44% 66.7 142.9 61.2 128.5 130.0 UC Irvine 17 70.8% 76.2 142.9 67.3 128.5 138.0

Additional Hawaii Insights & Trends

Hawaii is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Rainbow Warriors have hit the over five times.

The Rainbow Warriors have won seven games against the spread in conference action this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

The Rainbow Warriors put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (66.7) than the Anteaters allow (67.3).

Hawaii is 8-5 against the spread and 13-2 overall when scoring more than 67.3 points.

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawaii 11-14-0 9-12 13-12-0 UC Irvine 13-11-0 2-2 15-9-0

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits

Hawaii UC Irvine 11-5 Home Record 10-4 5-3 Away Record 8-5 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 5-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-1-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

