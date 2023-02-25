Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:44 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the UC Irvine Anteaters (21-5) and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (13-13) at Bren Events Center has a projected final score of 62-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UC Irvine squad taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.
In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine earned a 60-49 victory over UC Riverside.
Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction
- Prediction: UC Irvine 62, Hawaii 55
Hawaii Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Rainbow Wahine beat the UC Davis Aggies on the road on December 29 by a score of 70-62.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Hawaii is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.
Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 211) on January 8
- 60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 211) on February 11
- 61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 226) on February 9
- 80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 232) on February 5
- 50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 232) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Hawaii Performance Insights
- The Rainbow Wahine have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 58.8 points per game (300th in college basketball) and allowing 58.7 (51st in college basketball).
- In Big West games, Hawaii has averaged 1.7 more points (60.5) than overall (58.8) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Rainbow Wahine are scoring 1.1 fewer points per game at home (58.3) than on the road (59.4).
- In 2022-23 Hawaii is conceding 3.0 more points per game at home (60.1) than away (57.1).
- The Rainbow Wahine are scoring 59.5 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (58.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.