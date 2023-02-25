Saturday's contest between the UC Irvine Anteaters (21-5) and the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (13-13) at Bren Events Center has a projected final score of 62-55 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UC Irvine squad taking home the win. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on February 25.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Rainbow Wahine earned a 60-49 victory over UC Riverside.

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 62, Hawaii 55

Hawaii Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Rainbow Wahine beat the UC Davis Aggies on the road on December 29 by a score of 70-62.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Hawaii is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most defeats.

Hawaii 2022-23 Best Wins

66-53 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 211) on January 8

60-54 on the road over CSU Fullerton (No. 211) on February 11

61-58 on the road over UCSD (No. 226) on February 9

80-58 at home over Cal Poly (No. 232) on February 5

50-47 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 232) on December 31

Hawaii Performance Insights