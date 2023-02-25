The Carolina Hurricanes (39-10-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (18-34-7) at PNC Arena on Saturday, February 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC. The Hurricanes have won five games in a row.

Ducks vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-410) Ducks (+330) 6.5

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have won 16 of the 56 games, or 28.6%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Anaheim has been at least a +330 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The Ducks have a 23.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Anaheim's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 34 of 59 times.

Ducks vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 193 (11th) Goals 146 (30th) 146 (2nd) Goals Allowed 245 (32nd) 37 (19th) Power Play Goals 27 (30th) 34 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 56 (30th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total five times.

The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, 0.4 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks have scored 146 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 30th in the league.

The Ducks' 245 total goals conceded (4.2 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -99.

