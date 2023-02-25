Ducks vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:46 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (39-10-8) host the Anaheim Ducks (18-34-7) at PNC Arena on Saturday, February 25 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC. The Hurricanes have won five games in a row.
Ducks vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-410)
|Ducks (+330)
|6.5
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have won 16 of the 56 games, or 28.6%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Anaheim has been at least a +330 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.
- The Ducks have a 23.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Anaheim's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 34 of 59 times.
Ducks vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|193 (11th)
|Goals
|146 (30th)
|146 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|245 (32nd)
|37 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|27 (30th)
|34 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|56 (30th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Anaheim has gone over the total five times.
- The Ducks total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, 0.4 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks have scored 146 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 30th in the league.
- The Ducks' 245 total goals conceded (4.2 per game) rank 32nd in the league.
- Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -99.
