The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday, February 25, with the Hurricanes victorious in five consecutive games.

You can watch the Ducks-Hurricanes matchup on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC

ESPN+, BSSO, and BSSC

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Ducks vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/6/2022 Ducks Hurricanes 4-3 (F/OT) ANA

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks give up 4.2 goals per game (245 in total), 32nd in the league.

The Ducks' 146 goals on the season (2.5 per game) rank them 30th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Ducks have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Ducks have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Trevor Zegras 59 19 29 48 58 22 41.9% Troy Terry 52 14 29 43 19 35 100% Cam Fowler 59 9 24 33 35 29 - Adam Henrique 57 19 14 33 31 25 51.1% Mason McTavish 58 13 19 32 24 20 42.3%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 146 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Hurricanes rank 11th in the league with 193 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed two goals per game (20 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.2 goals per game (42 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players