Malik Beasley and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Beasley, in his last game, had eight points in a 120-102 win over the Pelicans.

Now let's dig into Beasley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.3 11.2 Rebounds 2.5 3.5 3.5 Assists -- 1.7 1.7 PRA -- 18.5 16.4 PR 15.5 16.8 14.7 3PM 2.5 3.1 3.1



Malik Beasley Insights vs. the Warriors

Beasley's opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 105.4 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the third-most possessions per game with 105.6.

The Warriors allow 118.5 points per game, 27th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Warriors are 18th in the league, conceding 43.8 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.6 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, the Warriors are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Malik Beasley vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 16 4 2 0 0 0 1 12/28/2022 23 7 3 1 1 0 0 12/7/2022 34 18 3 1 4 0 0 11/25/2022 20 10 5 1 2 0 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.