LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers match up versus the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game, a 120-102 win against the Pelicans, James tallied 21 points, six rebounds and six assists.

With prop bets available for James, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 30.0 30.7 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 8.5 Assists 6.5 7.0 6.9 PRA 41.5 45.4 46.1 PR 35.5 38.4 39.2 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.8



LeBron James Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, LeBron James has made 11.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.3% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 15.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

James' Lakers average 105.6 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 105.4 possessions per contest.

The Warriors are the 27th-best defensive team in the league, allowing 118.5 points per game.

The Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.8 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

The Warriors allow 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/18/2022 35 31 14 8 3 0 0

