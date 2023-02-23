On Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, the Golden State Warriors (29-29) will look to break a four-game road slide when squaring off against the Los Angeles Lakers (27-32), airing at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023

Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers have been outscored by 1.2 points per game (scoring 117.0 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 118.2 per contest to rank 25th in the NBA) and have a -68 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors have a +5 scoring differential, putting up 118.6 points per game (second in league) and allowing 118.5 (27th in NBA).

The two teams combine to score 235.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams together give up 236.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than this matchup's total.

Los Angeles has put together a 27-30-2 record against the spread this season.

Golden State has compiled a 25-31-2 ATS record so far this season.

Lakers and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +4000 +2000 +155 Warriors +1700 +850 -239

