A pair of the best teams in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils (third in the Eastern Conference at 37-15-5) and the Los Angeles Kings (fourth in the Western Conference at 32-19-7), square off on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSW.

Kings vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-145) Kings (+125) 6.5

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been an underdog in 29 games this season, and won 14 (48.3%).

This season Los Angeles has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Kings.

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 31 of 58 games this season.

Kings vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 196 (8th) Goals 192 (9th) 152 (5th) Goals Allowed 194 (23rd) 35 (19th) Power Play Goals 51 (3rd) 33 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (26th)

Kings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Los Angeles has hit the over seven times.

The Kings total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, Kings' games average 10.3 goals, 1.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Kings' 192 total goals (3.3 per game) are the ninth-most in the league.

The Kings' 194 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.

Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -2.

