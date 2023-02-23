Kings vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A pair of the best teams in the NHL, the New Jersey Devils (third in the Eastern Conference at 37-15-5) and the Los Angeles Kings (fourth in the Western Conference at 32-19-7), square off on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSW.
Kings vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSW
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-145)
|Kings (+125)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been an underdog in 29 games this season, and won 14 (48.3%).
- This season Los Angeles has won five of its 11 games, or 45.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Kings.
- Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 31 of 58 games this season.
Kings vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|196 (8th)
|Goals
|192 (9th)
|152 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|194 (23rd)
|35 (19th)
|Power Play Goals
|51 (3rd)
|33 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (26th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kings with DraftKings.
Kings Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Los Angeles has hit the over seven times.
- The Kings total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under given for this matchup.
- Over the past 10 games, Kings' games average 10.3 goals, 1.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kings' 192 total goals (3.3 per game) are the ninth-most in the league.
- The Kings' 194 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 23rd in the NHL.
- Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -2.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.