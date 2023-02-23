Two leaders in the NHL will battle when the Eastern Conference's third-place New Jersey Devils (37-15-5) host the Western Conference's fourth-place Los Angeles Kings (32-19-7) on Thursday, February 23 at Prudential Center.

Tune in to ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSW to see the match unfold as the Devils and Kings hit the ice.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSW
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Kings vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/14/2023 Kings Devils 5-2 NJ

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings have allowed 194 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
  • With 192 goals (3.3 per game), the Kings have the league's ninth-best offense.
  • In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 39 goals over that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 58 21 40 61 31 15 57.1%
Anze Kopitar 58 19 32 51 37 33 56.7%
Adrian Kempe 58 28 16 44 28 17 31.4%
Phillip Danault 58 14 26 40 20 22 53.8%
Viktor Arvidsson 53 16 23 39 22 9 40.9%

Devils Stats & Trends

  • The Devils have conceded 152 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Devils score the eighth-most goals in the league (196 total, 3.4 per game).
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 53 35 36 71 56 44 34.1%
Dougie Hamilton 57 16 39 55 49 11 -
Jesper Bratt 57 23 32 55 34 31 -
Nico Hischier 56 23 29 52 24 40 53.5%
Dawson Mercer 57 16 19 35 26 16 41.4%

