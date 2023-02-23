How to Watch the Kings vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two leaders in the NHL will battle when the Eastern Conference's third-place New Jersey Devils (37-15-5) host the Western Conference's fourth-place Los Angeles Kings (32-19-7) on Thursday, February 23 at Prudential Center.
Tune in to ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSW to see the match unfold as the Devils and Kings hit the ice.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Kings vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/14/2023
|Kings
|Devils
|5-2 NJ
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have allowed 194 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- With 192 goals (3.3 per game), the Kings have the league's ninth-best offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 39 goals over that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|58
|21
|40
|61
|31
|15
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|58
|19
|32
|51
|37
|33
|56.7%
|Adrian Kempe
|58
|28
|16
|44
|28
|17
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|58
|14
|26
|40
|20
|22
|53.8%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|53
|16
|23
|39
|22
|9
|40.9%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have conceded 152 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.
- The Devils score the eighth-most goals in the league (196 total, 3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|53
|35
|36
|71
|56
|44
|34.1%
|Dougie Hamilton
|57
|16
|39
|55
|49
|11
|-
|Jesper Bratt
|57
|23
|32
|55
|34
|31
|-
|Nico Hischier
|56
|23
|29
|52
|24
|40
|53.5%
|Dawson Mercer
|57
|16
|19
|35
|26
|16
|41.4%
