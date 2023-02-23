Two leaders in the NHL will battle when the Eastern Conference's third-place New Jersey Devils (37-15-5) host the Western Conference's fourth-place Los Angeles Kings (32-19-7) on Thursday, February 23 at Prudential Center.

Tune in to ESPN+, MSGSN, and BSW to see the match unfold as the Devils and Kings hit the ice.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Kings vs. Devils Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/14/2023 Kings Devils 5-2 NJ

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have allowed 194 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 23rd in the NHL.

With 192 goals (3.3 per game), the Kings have the league's ninth-best offense.

In their past 10 games, the Kings have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 39 goals over that time.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 58 21 40 61 31 15 57.1% Anze Kopitar 58 19 32 51 37 33 56.7% Adrian Kempe 58 28 16 44 28 17 31.4% Phillip Danault 58 14 26 40 20 22 53.8% Viktor Arvidsson 53 16 23 39 22 9 40.9%

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have conceded 152 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fifth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Devils score the eighth-most goals in the league (196 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 contests, the Devils have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Devils have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players